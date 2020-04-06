Tweeps reveal things their parents will never know

While South Africa is in the midst of the 21-day lockdown many millennials are staying at their parents' homes during these time.

With most people having a lot of time on their hands, it has led to many new Twitter trends where users share some the most absurd and hilarious stories.

On Monday, the hashtag was around the theme "My Parents Will Never Know I" hashtag - or simply #MyParentsWillNeverKnowI.

The stories includes having sex on their favourite couch, winning a drinking competition with their father and using their NSFAS allowance to buy them groceries at Woolworths.

See some of the funny revelations showed: