Tweeps reveal things their parents will never know
While South Africa is in the midst of the 21-day lockdown many millennials are staying at their parents' homes during these time.
With most people having a lot of time on their hands, it has led to many new Twitter trends where users share some the most absurd and hilarious stories.
On Monday, the hashtag was around the theme "My Parents Will Never Know I" hashtag - or simply #MyParentsWillNeverKnowI.
The stories includes having sex on their favourite couch, winning a drinking competition with their father and using their NSFAS allowance to buy them groceries at Woolworths.
See some of the funny revelations showed:
#MyParentsWillNeverKnowI use my NSFAS allowance to buy them grocies at Woolworths 🙃 pic.twitter.com/doSs8f9uMX— STAR. (@makwande_m) April 6, 2020
#MyParentsWillNeverKnowI probably would win if I were in a drinking contest with my dad pic.twitter.com/dixe6VQHyI— °Ke Gomolemo 🙄° (@LeeMo_LOV) April 6, 2020
#MyParentsWillNeverKnowI had sex on their favorite couch. pic.twitter.com/SulrzxLOFq— T U M I E † S T A Y H O M E (@MutshekwaThendo) April 6, 2020
#MyParentsWillNeverKnowI I stay with my bf pic.twitter.com/6XzVDMXIMz— BOITY MHLAFU😘❤ (@BoityMhlafu) April 6, 2020
#MyParentsWillNeverKnowI that I used to fake calls with my friends & pretend to be parents inorder to go party with them or sleepover at bae🤪 pic.twitter.com/MgBcGJF2rf— Thendo Sharon (@thendo_sharon) April 6, 2020
#MyParentsWillNeverKnowI that whenever they sent me to borrow or deliver a message I would jika endleleni and say "Abekho"😂😂😂😂💔 pic.twitter.com/xnye1mb4pe— Africa Is Not A Jungle 🙏 (@_sonnie_max_) April 6, 2020
#MyParentsWillNeverKnowI that those expensive whiskey bottles decorated on roomdivide its just joko tea inside now pic.twitter.com/7AkeTb5gzO— Sabzah (@SabzaMagofrizah) April 6, 2020
#MyParentsWillNeverKnowI wanted to pay Lobola with my NSFAS book allowance. I was drunk in love. pic.twitter.com/dvB2JjkQCG— Collins_SA (@collins_phetla) April 6, 2020
#MyParentsWillNeverKnowI that i kick the ice under the fridge instead of picking it up pic.twitter.com/De3nN56VwQ— $𝕥𝕠𝕆𝕠𝕆𝕠𝕆𝕡𝕚𝔻 ℂ𝕠𝕎 (@gailenkadsss) April 6, 2020
#MyParentsWillNeverKnowI don’t use a glass when I drink coke pic.twitter.com/c0MVgtBBwk— Choice ikuwe Mntase (@SilindoMnxeba) April 6, 2020
#MyParentsWillNeverKnowI once increased the price of my textbooks and registration fee pic.twitter.com/yXoJHYP7Xt— Hope_willow🍃 (@Ofentse1Hope) April 6, 2020And finally.
#MyParentsWillNeverKnowI used to put in extra 2 pieces of meat in the pot when cooking 🤣, I'd eat the 1st one after cooking and the 2nd one I put it under my pap🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CxWfmtTHao— Dimolemo Makhubela (@DimolemoM) April 6, 2020