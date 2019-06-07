Picture: Leonardo DiCaprio Memes/Facebook



The #IWasHappyUntil trend on Twitter is the prefect social media hole to go down this Friday as you wait for the weekend to start.

Twitter users who have had enough of their boyfriends, husbands, wives and jobs are taking to the social media platform to voice their frustration.





Lets just say that South Africans are "g*tvol" of the losers in their lives and will not hesitate to drag them on social media.





We found the most meme worthy and laugh out loud posts for your pleasure:





#IWasHappyUntil I realised. wait I am still happy pic.twitter.com/OUu37JtkXJ — Thato Rapudi (@RapudiThato) June 7, 2019





#IWasHappyUntil I fell in love with Arsenal, yet we're going 14 years in. pic.twitter.com/vd9ByKll16 — ℂ𝕒𝕝𝕝 𝕄𝕖 𝕄𝕂 (@MrMk_94) June 7, 2019





#IWasHappyUntil i became a grown up and pay my own bills😭 pic.twitter.com/qzW37KoP7g — Phindile (@Phindie_Bee19) June 7, 2019





#IWasHappyUntil I realized that Karma is a serious case pic.twitter.com/Tl5QLlru66 — 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙗𝙪𝙡𝙡 (@victorational) June 7, 2019









#IWasHappyUntil I watched this sad vid.#FridayFeeling



Don't watch if you are weak. pic.twitter.com/AeHd41L2aL — Madira M 🇿🇦100K Xhosa Nor Star (@madirawp) June 7, 2019









#IWasHappyUntil I realized that I have a degree and yet I'm still unemployed. pic.twitter.com/HrH6jRPV8t — Phindile Msokwini🎓 (@PhindileMsokwi1) June 7, 2019





#IWasHappyUntil I heard 14 lions escaped from Kruger 🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aCCy3NGm83 — Ⓜ I.G: WCMAVUNDA (@WC_Mavunda) June 7, 2019









#IWasHappyUntil I supported Kaizer chiefs now I have to stress every time ⌚ they play😭⚽ pic.twitter.com/jsK5MOB3mS — SR2🇿🇦 ✨ (@SandileRichnet) June 7, 2019









#IWasHappyUntil I started working in an Accounting firm. That place took all my happiness and to make it worse today it’s timesheet Friday. I don’t even remember what I did at 8 this morning. pic.twitter.com/7aTcQpmGqW — Amogelang Moitse (@Bomas_moitse) June 7, 2019





#IWasHappyUntil she decided to lie to me over and over again😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dy0MO3n5au — Arlindo Matavel (@matavel_arlindo) June 7, 2019









#IWasHappyUntil It clicked that the money I spent on my credit card REALLY isn't mine pic.twitter.com/QYchsaQ8T9 — Alpha_One (@BlackSkin_Pluto) June 7, 2019





#IWasHappyUntil I remembered that I promised my mom I'll pay for my sisters school fees this month pic.twitter.com/SDHagNU7Uy — BontleM (@Bontle_Ntsako) June 7, 2019





#IWasHappyUntil I remembered how broke I am and it's only the 7th😭💔 pic.twitter.com/x7PABthyzJ — Sthokoziso Nkosi (@The_Urban_Chef1) June 7, 2019





Card board straws suddenly became the in thing. Why must we suffer like this😔 #IWasHappyUntil pic.twitter.com/eeIXk5wbx9 — KunobuZuluPhakathi (@ZamalangeniM) June 7, 2019









#IWasHappyUntil she said that I'm like a brother to her😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MNZDxkqrUe — GODFREY PHINDULO NDOU (@NDOUGODFREY96) June 7, 2019





#IWasHappyUntil My mom asked for her change back pic.twitter.com/m4PgqlN9QY — Mabae (@thabangmabe_) June 7, 2019





