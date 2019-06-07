#IWasHappyUntil I realised. wait I am still happy pic.twitter.com/OUu37JtkXJ— Thato Rapudi (@RapudiThato) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil I fell in love with Arsenal, yet we're going 14 years in. pic.twitter.com/vd9ByKll16— ℂ𝕒𝕝𝕝 𝕄𝕖 𝕄𝕂 (@MrMk_94) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil i became a grown up and pay my own bills😭 pic.twitter.com/qzW37KoP7g— Phindile (@Phindie_Bee19) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil I realized that Karma is a serious case pic.twitter.com/Tl5QLlru66— 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙗𝙪𝙡𝙡 (@victorational) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil I started dating girls from Emlazi pic.twitter.com/I5M0oXCKIY— IG:@lellohmm (@lelloh_m) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil I watched this sad vid.#FridayFeeling— Madira M 🇿🇦100K Xhosa Nor Star (@madirawp) June 7, 2019
Don't watch if you are weak. pic.twitter.com/AeHd41L2aL
#IWasHappyUntil I realized that I have a degree and yet I'm still unemployed. pic.twitter.com/HrH6jRPV8t— Phindile Msokwini🎓 (@PhindileMsokwi1) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil I heard 14 lions escaped from Kruger 🙆🏿♂️🙆🏿♂️🙆🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/aCCy3NGm83— Ⓜ I.G: WCMAVUNDA (@WC_Mavunda) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil they asked "When are you graduating?" pic.twitter.com/oswBvHQd1k— MakeTswanaFashionable (@G_Alfr3d) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil I supported Kaizer chiefs now I have to stress every time ⌚ they play😭⚽ pic.twitter.com/jsK5MOB3mS— SR2🇿🇦 ✨ (@SandileRichnet) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil I started working in an Accounting firm. That place took all my happiness and to make it worse today it’s timesheet Friday. I don’t even remember what I did at 8 this morning. pic.twitter.com/7aTcQpmGqW— Amogelang Moitse (@Bomas_moitse) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil she decided to lie to me over and over again😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dy0MO3n5au— Arlindo Matavel (@matavel_arlindo) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil It clicked that the money I spent on my credit card REALLY isn't mine pic.twitter.com/QYchsaQ8T9— Alpha_One (@BlackSkin_Pluto) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil I remembered that I promised my mom I'll pay for my sisters school fees this month pic.twitter.com/SDHagNU7Uy— BontleM (@Bontle_Ntsako) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil I remembered how broke I am and it's only the 7th😭💔 pic.twitter.com/x7PABthyzJ— Sthokoziso Nkosi (@The_Urban_Chef1) June 7, 2019
Card board straws suddenly became the in thing. Why must we suffer like this😔 #IWasHappyUntil pic.twitter.com/eeIXk5wbx9— KunobuZuluPhakathi (@ZamalangeniM) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil My ex texted me😏 pic.twitter.com/QVFwpsTe2P— Tlaishego (@LesufiDlaishego) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil she said that I'm like a brother to her😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MNZDxkqrUe— GODFREY PHINDULO NDOU (@NDOUGODFREY96) June 7, 2019
#IWasHappyUntil My mom asked for her change back pic.twitter.com/m4PgqlN9QY— Mabae (@thabangmabe_) June 7, 2019