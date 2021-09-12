Venom, perfume, blood: These are the most expensive liquids in the world

We all have a rough idea on what the most expensive metals are. We know that we cannot afford them but somehow the knowledge is there, in case we want to spend our hard-earned cash on gold ingots. But do we know what the world’s most expensive liquids are? 1. Scorpion venom

Scorpion venom is the most expensive liquid in the world, with a staggering price of R146.4 million per litre. Collecting scorpion venom is dangerous as scorpions are milked by hand and they are difficult to get the hands on. The protein in the venom can be used to fight multiple sclerosis, arthritis and bowel disease. It is also believed that when consumed it can stop the growth of cancer cells. 2. King cobra venom

Venom seems to be a lucrative business as king cobra venom comes in at number two on the list of the most expensive liquids, with a price tag of about R554 030 a litre. The venom contains a unique property that can regenerate nerve cells in the brain. It can also be used to combat Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and schizophrenia. 3. LSD

LSD, one of the most powerful hallucinogenic drugs in the world, goes for about R453 300 per litre. Although, buying a litre of LSD would not be the best idea as just one litre can send a approximately one million people on quite a trip. 4. Horseshoe crab blood Horseshoe crab blood is approximately R218 254 per litre. This crab has blue blood that contains a substance called coagulated, which determines the presence of bacteria and that acts as its own primitive immune system.

Harmful micro organisms are captured in an irreversible blood clot. It’s because of this that makes the horseshoe crab blood so valuable as it may help fight diseases. 5. “Chanel No. 5” perfume Coming in at number 5 is a perfume most of us know about but we definitely can’t afford it – Chanel No.5. This perfume is R97 000 per litre. It is not only expensive because of the popularity of the brand but also because the cost of the raw materials used to produce it are pricey.

More ridiculously expensive liquids Because insulin is difficult to obtain, it goes for about R45 000 per litre. Insulin is naturally produced in the body and its purpose is to regulate blood glucose levels. People with diabetes need extra insulin to bring their glucose levels back to normal. Ink for printers is usually expensive but black ink for printers is one of the most expensive liquids, with a price tag of R40 000 per litre. According to printer manufacturers, this price is due to its high research and development costs.

Another drug gets a mention on this list. Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), also known as liquid ecstacy, costs nearly R39 000 per litre. It was originally used as a pain reliever and to treat conditions such as alcoholism, insomnia and narcolepsy. However, it currently has a bad reputation for drug abuse. Because mercury is the only metal that remains liquid at room temperature, it is approximately R12 000 per litre. It is also very difficult to find or obtain. Mercury is widely used in metallurgical and chemical industries. We mentioned horseshoe crab blood but human blood is also an expensive liquid. Due to minimum reserves and the high cost, human blood is about R5 600 per litre.