Wash your hands after sex, even the virtual kind, says doctor

Buenos Aires - An Argentine official has given some on-air sex education for onanistic lovers in the time of the coronavirus, underscoring how the pandemic and lockdown in response to it are shaking up every aspect of people's lives.

Jose Barletta, a doctor with the country's health ministry, said in a televised broadcast that people needed to wash their hands after sex - whether it was in person or, as is increasingly the case, over digital channels.

"It's more important than ever to wash your hands after having sexual relations, after masturbation, or virtual sex," the doctor said.

"It is important to disinfect keyboards, telephones, sex toys and whatever else you might be using, whether or not you are sharing these things with others," he said.

The coronavirus lockdown has led to an increase in sales of sex toys in countries ranging from Denmark to Colombia.