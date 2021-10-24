WATCH: 5 TikTok life hacks you never knew you needed – we have been using the microwave wrong our whole lives
Cape Town – We might have been using the microwave wrong our whole lives. This is according to a viral TikTok video, showing the “right“ way to reheat food in a microwave.
TikTok user Isabella Avida, who goes by @onlyjayus on the video sharing platform, revealed the most efficient way to use the microwave is to position the food on the edge of the glass microwave plate rather than in the centre. This will ensure that the meal is cooked evenly as it rotates around inside the microwave. It also reduces the likelihood of that “dreaded” frozen centre (you know what I am talking about).
We list four more life hacks we found on TikTok that will make your life a bit easier.
Slow laptop? Here is how to fix it.
A slow laptop is the bane of anyone’s existence, especially since most of us are working from home. If we are not working from home, we are bingeing our favourite shows. This TikTok video shows you how to make your laptop run faster.
Slow sink drain? We got you.
A slow laptop is annoying, but so is a slow sink drain. TikTok user @carolina.mccauley shows us how to fix that with a few kitchen ingredients and a few easy steps. (It is advised that you don’t overuse this hack).
Cleaning plastic containers
Hands up if you hate washing plastic containers. Lift those hands up, no need to lie to yourself. Luckily, TikTok user @tanyahomeinspo comes to our rescue with this super helpful video.
Getting pesky stickers off products
While it is not exactly life-changing, it is useful to know how to remove those pesky stickers from the products after buying them. TikTok user @lexie_byers shows us a quick and simple way to remove them.
