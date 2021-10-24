WATCH: 5 TikTok life hacks you never knew you needed – we have been using the microwave wrong our whole lives

Cape Town – We might have been using the microwave wrong our whole lives. This is according to a viral TikTok video, showing the “right“ way to reheat food in a microwave. TikTok user Isabella Avida, who goes by @onlyjayus on the video sharing platform, revealed the most efficient way to use the microwave is to position the food on the edge of the glass microwave plate rather than in the centre. This will ensure that the meal is cooked evenly as it rotates around inside the microwave. It also reduces the likelihood of that “dreaded” frozen centre (you know what I am talking about).

Hands up if you hate washing plastic containers. Lift those hands up, no need to lie to yourself. Luckily, TikTok user @tanyahomeinspo comes to our rescue with this super helpful video. @tanyahomeinspo Amazing Hack ##cleantok ##wow ##unbelievable ##cleaninghacks ##homehacks ##tanyahomeinspo ##satisfyingcleans ##learnontiktok ##cleaningtips ##cleaningtiktok ♬ Kolom - BukBak Getting pesky stickers off products While it is not exactly life-changing, it is useful to know how to remove those pesky stickers from the products after buying them. TikTok user @lexie_byers shows us a quick and simple way to remove them.