In this photo taken in Stockholm on Saturday, Feb. 3 2018, 'Klingon ambassadors' hold a presentation of Klingon culture. A theater in Stockholm is playing host to a Klingon delegation seeking to promote tourism to Qo'nos (pronounced "Kronos"), the home planet of the ruthless yet honorable race of warriors from the cult TV franchise "Star Trek." (AP Photo/David Keyton)

STOCKHOLM - In search of a new and different vacation spot, with great food and cultural delights? Look no further.

A theatre in Stockholm is playing host to a Klingon delegation seeking to promote tourism to Qo'nos (pronounced "Kronos"), the home planet of the ruthless yet honorable race of warriors from the cult TV franchise "Star Trek."

The event shows off the best of the race's culture, including opera, martial arts and culinary delights such as Gagh — a delicacy of well-seasoned live worms — and blood wine.

Along with a stage presentation — offered four times a week in English and Klingon — the lobby of the Turteatern has displays offering vacation packages to Qo'nos, extolling the merits of Klingon culinary tours and seeking to attract students to courses at the military academy.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video of the show:

The show is expected to run until March.

Associated Press