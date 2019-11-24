Florida - Police say it started with a wrong turn that prompted a driver to step out of his car.
He shut the door.
That's when the man's dog, Max, hit the gearshift and put the car into reverse, according to authorities in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Thus began about an hour of mayhem Thursday morning as Max took the car round and round a cul-de-sac, exiting only after police responded to the scene.
Authorities described Max's gear shift as accidental, and The Washington Post was unable to reach the large black dog to vet his intentions.
Locked out, the unidentified owner gave police an extra fob - only to be thwarted by a dead battery, police said. Officers eventually got in by entering a code into the key pad on the driver's-side door.