WATCH: Man destroys fleet of trucks with tractor loader after being ’fired’

Cape Town – A video of a man who used a tractor-loader-backhoe, more commonly referred to as a TLB, to destroy a fleet of trucks in spectacular fashion after he was allegedly fired has sparked a lot of comment from Mzansi on social media. The video has been viewed over 70 000 times on Twitter, with some people commenting that his “selfishness’’ would cause other people to lose their jobs. Employees and people in the vicinity who came running can be seen looking on aghast at the spectacle.

It was uploaded by @LeratoN_ on Twitter, who wrote: “They fired him from work with immediate effect and this is what he did before he left.” They fired him from work with immediate effect and this is what he did before he left pic.twitter.com/lXAsn3VZa7 — Ntshieng (@LeratoN_) September 14, 2021

However, this incident didn’t occur in South Africa – though it could easily have been the case – and it was unpaid wages that triggered the destruction. According to Turkish news site Konhaber, it was a furious coal miner, identified only as Hakan M, who crushed the roofs of five tipper trucks, claiming his boss, who is also his uncle, had not paid his wages for a month. The incident happened near Mount Cudi, in Turkey's Sirnak Province, last month. The trucks are reportedly valued at around R1.4 million each. It is not clear yet whether Hakan will be facing any legal action. At least Hakan didn’t go a far as a Florida resident who went totally berserk after being fired.

In 2019, Errol Gray was arrested after he punched and kicked his supervisor numerous times, then threw a chair at a woman outside the office before stealing a truck. He jumped in the truck and stopped just short of hitting the group of women outside the city hall. Then there was the notorious Seth Aaron Ator, 36, who opened fire after a routine traffic stop in Texas in 2019, killing seven people and injuring 22. He was fired just hours before the deadly shooting.