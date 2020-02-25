Chico calmly walked into the Odessa Police Department and handed himself over. Picture: Odessa Police Department/Facebook

Turning up at the front desk of the police station to hand himself in, he was not the usual suspect.

The fugitive did come quietly, though, giving a friendly smile as held out his hands – well, paws.

Chico the one-year-old husky-German shepherd cross wandered into Odessa police station in Texas at 3.30 am after going for a midnight stroll. Sergeant Rusty Martin said: ‘It was as if he decided to pay the kind officers a visit to brighten up their day.’

Chico received plenty of love and attention, he added. ‘We had a tennis ball and threw it in the lobby for a bit. Everyone loved him.’