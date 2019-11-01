Some of the South Africans backing the Boks for the win. Picture: Screenshot/TikTok

Johannesburg - South Africa will go toe-to-toe with England in the Rugby World Cup Final in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday, but back home, expectations are for the Boks to bring the cup home. The Boks got to the final the hard way, with a nail-biting semi-final win against Wales last Sunday. England on the other hand, out classed tournament favourites New Zealand to book their place in the final.

Since Sunday, South Africans have been on a high and have been posting videos on social media spurring the Siya Kolisi and the team on.

On TikTok, the hashtag #BringItHomeBokke has had South Africans sharing the crazy videos giving Boks inspiration, and some criticism, like Faf de Klerk kicking the ball too frequently.

In three days, the #BringItHomeBokke and #WeGotUBokke hashtags have gained more than 6 million views.