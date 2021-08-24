What exactly is the #CrateChallenge and why are people risking their lives for a few seconds of fame?

DURBAN - First it was the #IceBucketChallenge that saw hordes of people allowing other people to dunk buckets of ice-cold water over them, now a whole new very dangerous fad is sweeping the internet. SMH, cue the #CrateChallenge. It's like you can throw in a hashtag and include the word “challenge” and you're an internet sensation.

Log onto Tik Tok or any social media platform and you're bound to find a video of someone climbing up onto a pyramid-styled stack of crates. Indian Express reported that the challenge that “began as a quest to kill boredom or to flaunt people’s athletic side after the Tokyo Olympics” has now gone viral with thousands taking up the, err, challenge(?). According to the article, this trend originally started in TikTok, the video showed while some attempted it by using just a few blocks, others raised the stakes, stacking dozens of it, as well as simultaneously doing other things. The challenge has become so popular, particularly in the US, that even official accounts have been set up.

Some are even going as far as climbing up the stacks of crates in heels. An US-based medical expert has warned of the dangers of the challenge. Dr Shawn Anthony, an orthopedic surgeon at Mount Sinai in New York said people could hurt themselves.

“Injuries can include broken wrists, shoulder dislocations, ACL and meniscus tears, as well as life-threatening conditions like spinal cord injuries," he warned. Somebody getting arrested out of frustration after this.. 😩😂 #CrateChallenge pic.twitter.com/NjlxUUPxak — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) August 24, 2021