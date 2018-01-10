The cast for an upcoming film titled Brenda: The True Story about the late Brenda Fassie will be entirely South African, London-based film and television production company Showbizbee, which will be bringing the film to life, announced on Wednesday.

Showbizbee said they acquired rights to film the story that will be written and directed by Edward W Shaw with a script based on a story by Fassie’s son, Bongani.

“Casting will be facilitated by a national open casting process. Showbizbee will be announcing shortly how to apply.

“The main role will be open for auditions across South Africa. This initiative will give the opportunity for any female across the country to apply for this challenging and honourable role for the movie,” said the company representatives in a statement.





The news set off speculation about which local actress - or any South African - for that matter would be up to playing MaBrr.

Some of the names mentioned include Brenda Ngxoli, Soso Runqu, Kelly Khumalo and even Zodwa Wabantu.

She's the only person who can play Brenda Fassie.

This isn't up for discussion pic.twitter.com/LSplwqy3nV — Sibongiseni Sikotana (@BlaqChild_88) January 11, 2018

But it was one tweet that really got SA tweeps talking.

Hi guys my co-worker @sismabrrr looks lyk Brenda Fassie.❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ksIBCzgoxm — Xolani Mokhomong (@Mphoza18Xolani) January 11, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂.... “We found the lady who is gonna play Brenda Fassie 🙌” — ⓢⓐⓚⓗⓘⓛⓔ® (@magnificenbastd) January 11, 2018

My heart stopped for a sec. Oh my G.. They look so alike 🙆 pic.twitter.com/oLehiVH5i0 — K h o l o f e l o _ H o p e (@kholo55) January 11, 2018

