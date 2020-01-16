What would you give up to watch your favourite team play live in a Super Bowl?
A kidney? Abstain from sex for a year or break up with your significant other?
Some say they would do just that; give up organs and sex and end relationships for a Super Bowl ticket according to a poll conducted by ticket sales and distribution giant Ticketmaster.
The survey of 3 200 NFL fans (100 per team, split by gender) ages 18 and over conducted in the final two weeks of 2019 also found that the first thing 49% of fans would do if they struck it rich was buy season tickets while 16% said they have broken up with someone over their alliance with an opposing team.
The wide-ranging poll examined the ticket-buying trends in all of the NFL's 32 markets but also drilled down into the psyche of fans and what makes them tick.