Ekurhuleni man who bagged R63m Lotto can’t wait to buy a home with wife he met on a dating app

Durban – A 38-year-old Ekurhuleni man has come forward to claim the R63 million Lotto jackpot from the December 4 draw. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the ticket was purchased just hours before the draw.

The winner spent R100 on the ticket using a quick-pick selection. “After almost misplacing his ticket, he decided to keep it in his cupboard for safety,” said Ithuba. The man, who is employed at a gas company, said he had been doing the Lotto since 2013.

“I would normally use a combination of my own lucky numbers, whether its family birth dates, or my children’s age,” he said. His wife, who he met on an online dating app said: “Today is our day, it has finally come and we are unable to express our emotions, because the news of winning is so surreal.” The couple, married for seven years, said they were still trying to process the news of becoming over-night millionaires.

“We have lived with our extended family for many years until we decided to move out and rent a house in the same neighbourhood, now we have an opportunity to buy our own home,” said the winner. “On Sunday morning, I was at home, and my wife was at work, after checking the winning Lotto numbers - when the results came up I just couldn’t believe it. “I phoned my wife immediately, who also just didn’t believe that I had won, she just did not buy into my story,” he said.

The couple has since shared the news with some close family and friends. The winner said holiday plans were definitely on the horizon as he decides whether or not he will continue working. “I have also been given some financial advice and shown an extensive portfolio of investment opportunities which I will consider,” he said.