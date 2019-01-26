Opposition parties welcome political funding bill
Political Party Funding Bill will compel political parties to disclose all donors and prohibit certain donations. The law will be promulgated on April 110h ago | Cape Argus
Jacob Zuma has warned ANC supporters that the party may not perform well in the elections if they continued to be complacent about the size of the party.10h ago | Jacob Zuma
Hele Zille's own party has distanced itself from her tweets saying she would organise a tax revolt if the Zondo Commission did not result in the imprisonment of the corrupt within a reasonable time.12h ago | Cape Times
The ANC said it was encouraged by the turnout of South Africans registering this weekend to vote in the 2019 general election.26 January 2019 | Politics
Voter registration ahead of the 2019 general election is in full swing at polling stations around the country, the Electoral Commission said.26 January 2019 | Politics
A new party established by land and community activists will contest this year’s general elections with promises to run South Africa like China.26 January 2019 | Politics
Various protests in the Eastern Cape delayed the opening of 56 voter registration stations in the Eastern Cape.26 January 2019 | Politics
The DA has expressed satisfaction with the way in which the Electoral Commission of South Africa is handling the final voter registration drive.26 January 2019 | Politics
Gwen Ngwenya's resignation as DA head of policy is part of a much bigger political plot, writes political analyst Lukhona Mnguni.25 January 2019 | DA
A survey has shown that more than 4.5 million eligible voters have no intention of registering to vote.25 January 2019 | Cape Argus
With the final voter registration push set to take place on the 26 and 27 of January, here are things you may need to know before you register.25 January 2019 | Cape Argus
President Cyril Ramaphosa has remained silent on the date for the elections, despite urgent calls for him to announce it.25 January 2019 | Politics
Former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool said on Wednesday that the Democratic Alliance (DA) had plummeted to new levels of desperation.23 January 2019 | Western Cape
The EFF on Wednesday urged South Africa's youth to register this weekend so they can vote for the party in the upcoming elections.23 January 2019 | EFF
Social justice organisation Right2Know have criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's delay in implementing the new party funding bill.23 January 2019 | Cape Argus
A street vendor, Sarika Ramnarian told the leader she is pleased to see him in the area and was praying for change.23 January 2019 | The Post