Emergency services say refrain from crossing highways, as another pedestrian killed on N2

Durban - A pedestrian was killed on the N2 highway on Tuesday morning. Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med paramedics said they responded to the N2 northbound just after the Queen Nandi Drive bridge following reports of a pedestrian vehicle accident just after 8am.

“Reports from the scene are that a male, approximately thirty years of age was struck by a light motor vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. He was declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” he said. van Reenen said the driver of the vehicle, a female approximately thirty-five years of age, suffered minor injuries and was treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care. In December, a pedestrian was run over by two vehicles, on the N2 north bound between the Tongaat Toll Plaza and Ballito, north of Durban.

At the time Paul Herst said: “On arrival of advanced life support paramedics, it was ascertained that a pedestrian had attempted to cross the busy highway, when they were struck by two light motor vehicles. Paramedics declared the patient dead on arrival.” Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, said pedestrians crossing on highways were very common in the Durban area. He said they responded to at least 12 a day, and incidents were more frequent on a Friday and Monday.

Herbst cautioned people to refrain from crossing the highway, as it posed not only threats to their life, but also those in motor vehicles. “The pedestrian can go through the front of the windscreen, killing passengers in the motor vehicle. “If there is a truck involved the truck can jackknife,” he said.

