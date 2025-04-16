Empowering future leaders: New computer lab opens at Rethabile Primary School

The handover of a state-of-the-art computer lab to Rethabile Primary School in Hammanskraal has been praised for giving young learners an early start in the digital world and is seen as a critical investment in their future success. Sarah Mabotsa, Member of the Mayoral Committee for Economic Development and Spatial Planning in Tshwane, said providing a computer lab was about unlocking new opportunities and empowering the next generation of leaders.

The donation was made possible by a partnership between Vergenoeg Mining Company and the City's Economic Development Division, bringing about a game-changing opportunity for learners who previously only learned about computers in theory. Vergenoeg Mining Company is one of the world's largest fluorspar miners. Mabotsa said the City has a programme that assists mining companies in identifying local economic development projects, enabling the mines to implement their social and labour plans effectively.

A social and labour plan, she said, shows how the mine intends to share the benefits that flow from mining and it is submitted to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy as part of mining companies’ applications for mining rights. Mabotsa said: “Enabling mines to implement their social and labour plans ensures that our communities are uplifted and reap benefits from the mining sector and allows for more inclusive economic development. We thank the Vergenoeg Mine for their commitment to sharing the benefits of mining and working to uplift the infrastructure and educational opportunities for communities in Hammanskraal.” She said the school's outdated facility was transformed to meet the Department of Basic Education's norms and standards.

The upgrades included enhanced security, a new ceiling, updated electrification and lighting, and the installation of 50 workstations equipped with laptops, computer peripherals, and air conditioners. “Rethabile Primary School’s new computer laboratory is a critical investment in the learners’ future as it introduces young people to the digital world at an early age. Early familiarity with digital tools enhances ICT and problem-solving skills, creativity and communication skills amongst others” she said. Her department played a pivotal role in selecting the project and bringing partners together, fulfilling its mandate to stimulate and support growth in key sectors of the city's economy.