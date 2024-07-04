100 days of no load shedding: South Africans weigh in

South Africans will mark July 4, 2024, on their calendars, as the country has experienced 100 days without load shedding. When the country reached 86 days of uninterrupted suspension of load shedding on June 21, 2024, Eskom provided an update on the measures being taken to keep the lights on.

At the time, Eskom announced that load shedding would continue to be suspended until further notice, due to the strong focus on maintaining the gains made in the reliability and stability of the generation coal fleet during the winter months. Eskom stated that they were using their 'peaking stations,' including the Open Cycle Gas Turbines, during the morning and especially the evening peaks when the demand for electricity is high. The power utility highlighted that there has been a reduction in unplanned outages.

Eskom stated that the Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF) dropped to 27.4% in the financial year to date (1 April 2024 to 20 June 2024), from 35.3% recorded in the same period last year (1 April 2023 to 20 June 2023). South Africans react South Africans have cheered the 100 days of no load shedding milestone. From GIFs to tweets, people have taken to X to share their excitement about this achievement, thanking God and sharing how they found out about the 100 days of no load shedding milestone.

