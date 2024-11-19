COP29: Fossil fuel lobbyists outnumber Climate-vulnerable nations’ delegates

The COP29 climate talks, currently underway in Baku, Azerbaijan, have seen an unprecedented influx of fossil fuel lobbyists, with 1,773 lobbyists present. This number, according to the Kick Big Polluters Out (KBPO) coalition, dwarfs the combined representation of the ten most climate-vulnerable nations attending the summit, who together bring only 1,033 delegates.

For the second consecutive year, fossil fuel lobbyists outnumbered delegations from most countries. In addition to Azerbaijan’s record-high delegation of 2,229, only Brazil, the host of COP30, and Türkiye fielded more representatives. The disproportionate presence of fossil fuel interests highlights ongoing concerns about industry influence, which many say compromises the integrity of climate talks. KBPO’s line-by-line analysis of participant records indicates that many lobbyists are affiliated with powerful trade associations based in the Global North. The International Emissions Trading Association leads with 43 delegates, including representatives from energy giants such as TotalEnergies and Glencore.

Trade associations like the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and BusinessEurope also contributed large contingents. High-profile companies, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Shell, were also represented, raising questions about the ability of industry interests to sway climate policies. Critics argue that this outsized industry presence detracts from the voices of those on the front lines of climate change. Speaking to KBPO, Nnimmo Bassey of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation said, “The fossil fuel lobby’s grip on climate negotiations is like a venomous snake coiling around the very future of our planet. We must expose their deceit and take decisive action to remove their influence.”

Despite intensified civil society demands, including from many Global South nations, the UNFCCC has yet to institute any official policies to bar fossil fuel lobbyists from climate summits. Beyrra Triasdian of Trend Asia highlighted the impacts of such influence, noting that “we are continually dictated by the fossil fuel industry, which has destroyed people’s homes and livelihoods… while fossil fuel lobbyists flee their responsibility and use false solutions to prolong the fossil fuel era.” The analysis arrives amid revelations that fossil fuel companies have committed over US$250 billion to oil and gas projects since COP28, a staggering sum that illustrates their continued investment in fossil-based energy.