De Lille exults SA’s energy successes at New Development Bank meeting

Acting Minister of Electricity and Energy, Patricia De Lille told delegates on the second day of the 9th Annual Meeting of the New Development Bank (NDB), that energy security was the cornerstone of any thriving economy. The minister made the remarks at the 9th Annual Meeting of the NDB which is being held in Cape Town.

De Lille admitted that South Africa’s load shedding had robbed the country of potential and impeded the state’s future, but over the past 19 months, government has made significant strides to ease this burden. “Over 150 days without load shedding are a testament to the leadership, hard work, and collaborative efforts of more than 40,000 dedicated and skilled Eskom employees, guided by a highly competent Board and Senior Management team,” De Lille said. She told delegates through government’s committed efforts, the country has increased energy capacity, improved maintenance protocols and accelerated investments in renewable energy sources.

“Our daily Energy Availability Factor (EAF) is trending at 65%, up from 55% at the same time last year. We have achieved a new Available Capacity of 34,297MW, a level not seen since August 2021,“ she explained. “Our Unplanned Capability Loss Factor (UCLF) has dipped below 10,000MW, a significant reduction from 18,500MW in May 2023. We have seven power stations with an EAF exceeding 80% and two stations with an EAF above 60%”. The minister also said that the National Nuclear Regulator has granted Koeberg Unit 1 a license extension until 21 July 2044, affirming government’s commitment to nuclear power as a key component of South Africa’s energy transition.

South Africa has also substantially reduced Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) costs to about R3.33 billion, around 70% lower than the R10.98 billion spent last year. De Lille said SA recognises the immense potential of deepening the partnerships within BRICS countries, particularly in the energy sector. “As the world faces increasing demands for sustainable and affordable energy, collaboration among BRICS nations is more crucial than ever.

“We are eager to learn from the vast experiences and innovations within BRICS countries, drawing from your successes in diversifying energy sources, improving energy efficiency and expanding access to clean energy,” she said. “For BRICS nations collectively striving to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability, these carbon borders could severely hinder our industrial competitiveness and economic resilience,” she explained. De Lille said that it is essential that BRICS nations unite to challenge and push for a more just and inclusive approach to global climate action that supports rather than stifles our development aspirations.

“By working together, we can build a more resilient and sustainable energy future for all our nations, addressing shared challenges such as energy security and transitioning to low-carbon economies,” she told delegates. Lastly, De Lille said that South Africa is keen to learn from and collaborate with BRICS partners in developing renewable energy technologies. “Countries like Brazil, China, and India have set global benchmarks in solar and wind energy. We will explore advancements in nuclear energy, leveraging the expertise of BRICS countries with cutting-edge technology.