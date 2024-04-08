DMRE expands battery energy storage capacity with 616MW procurement in Free State

In a bid to strengthen its energy storage capabilities, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has announced the launch of the third bid window for battery energy storage projects, targeting the procurement of 616MW at five sites across the Free State. Identified by Eskom, these substations – located at Harvard, Leander, Theseus, Everest, and Merapi – are slated to bolster the region's energy resilience and support the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid.

According to the DMRE, this latest procurement initiative marks the government's continued commitment to expanding battery energy storage infrastructure, following the success of previous bidding rounds. Notably, the second bid window, launched in December last year, saw the government seeking to procure 615 MW of capacity across eight substations in the North West province. The deadline for proposals for this window has been extended to accommodate bidders' preparation timelines and Eskom's processing requirements.