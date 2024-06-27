Eskom condemns theft and vandalism amid Zola substation fire

Eskom has condemned the theft and vandalism of its equipment in Gauteng after the Zola substation in Soweto caught fire resulting in power outages affecting several areas. The substation was damaged after a fire broke out about two weeks ago, leaving several surrounding areas in Soweto without electricity.

The fire affected power supply in Dobsonville, Emdeni, Jabulani, Moletsane, Mofolo North, Naledi, Tladi, Zola and Zondi. Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the fire was reported around 9am and they managed to completely extinguish it in the afternoon. “The cause of fire is not yet known but EMS fire safety inspectors are on scene conducting preliminary investigations and Eskom will issue further reports,’’ Khumalo said at that time.

The power utility, repairs of the substation are “processing well” and said it was caused by illegal connections and vandalism. “While preparing the damaged transformer, we have managed to provide electricity supply to all the affected areas using three other existing transformers in the Zola substation,” Eskom said in a statement. According to Eskom that temporary measure resulted in higher electricity consumption exceeding the capacity of these three transformers.

“As a result, Eskom is implementing load reduction between 5pm and 10:30pm until 2024, June 30. The schedule has been communicated to customers. It is important to note that load reduction is not the same as load shedding, load shedding has been suspended for 90 consecutive days,” Eskom said. Eskom said that, based on the progress made so far and the remaining tasks, it anticipates completing all repairs by June 30. In addition, the power utility strongly condemned the ongoing theft and vandalism of its equipment across the province. It emphasised an escalation in these incidents, which are impacting its capacity to deliver electricity to paying customers.