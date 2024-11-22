Eskom extends deadline to convert meters for zero buyers

Eskom has announced that it has completed a technological breakthrough that will allow for zero buyers to change their meters to Key Revision Number 2 (KRN2) after the November 24, 2024 deadline. Zero buyers is a phrase Eskom uses to define the people who utilise electricity without having purchased it. This suggests that these customers have been using power illegally.

Current zero buyers with active meters have been granted an extension to upgrade their meters to be KRN2. “A technological breakthrough has enabled Eskom to pre-create Key Change Tokens (KCT) on its online vending system. Zero buyers in this situation need to go to their legal vending sites with their meter numbers to buy electricity,” said the energy facility. It added that these individuals will be issued their Key Change Tokens (KCT) by the vending agents to make their meters KRN2 compliant.

“This action of purchasing credit tokens must be completed before Sunday, 24 November 2024, to trigger the activation of the meter to the KRN2 mode. “Once the meter has been activated by the purchase of electricity, the customer can then visit any of the Eskom sites to complete the conversion process. The final step can be completed after 24 November 2024.” Eskom added that the vast majority of buying customers have completed the change from KRN1 to KRN2.

How to check and recode your meter: To verify if your meter is ready: Enter 1844 6744 0738 4377 2416 on your meter keypad. If it shows 1 or 1.2, your meter still needs to be recoded.

If it shows 2 or 2.2, your meter is already updated and requires no further action. To complete the recoding: Enter the first 20 digits of your recode token.