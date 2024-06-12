Eskom faces backlash over transformer removal in Dobsonville

Eskom deployed armed private security and the Red Ants to Dobsonville to remove transformers connected illegally by residents.

This action was met with furious resistance from locals who felt the government was inconsiderate of their situation, citing high electricity bills and short power supply duration, especially during winter.

The replacement of transformers often takes months, making it unlikely that residents will receive a new transformer this winter. Boipelo Moncho, a Dobsonville resident, commented, "We can barely survive load shedding in this cold. What more with no transformer and no hope that we might get a new one anytime soon?"

Eskom released a statement explaining they had to take the transformer because it was illegally connected and declared dead in 2021.