Eskom faces backlash over transformer removal in Dobsonville

By Nozuko Mangena
Eskom deployed armed private security and the Red Ants to Dobsonville to remove transformers connected illegally by residents.
This action was met with furious resistance from locals who felt the government was inconsiderate of their situation, citing high electricity bills and short power supply duration, especially during winter.
The replacement of transformers often takes months, making it unlikely that residents will receive a new transformer this winter. Boipelo Moncho, a Dobsonville resident, commented, "We can barely survive load shedding in this cold. What more with no transformer and no hope that we might get a new one anytime soon?"
Eskom released a statement explaining they had to take the transformer because it was illegally connected and declared dead in 2021.
The statement also mentioned multiple attempts to remove the transformer, which were thwarted by residents.
"Customers chased Eskom away despite numerous interventions to engage," said Eskom.
They added, "Residents organised their private technicians to fix and energise it and restricted Eskom officials from accessing it."
To protect residents from severe electric harm, Eskom organised their security personnel and the Red Ants to remove the transformer from their network.
Eskom stated they had attempted to discuss the matter with community leaders and the community support organisation on several occasions but were unsuccessful in gaining access.
On X (formerly known as Twitter), a user named Aquiila's Mum commented, "Before @Eskom_SA responds, I'd assume they check their facts first. They haven't had electricity since 2021 for nine months. In the tenth month, they contributed money to sort their electricity issues. Were they supposed to wait how many more months?"
