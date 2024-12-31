Eskom’s Koeberg Unit 2 successfully synchronises with national grid, boosting energy supply

Eskom announced the successful synchronisation of Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in Cape Town to the national grid on Monday, the power utility said. Eskom said the synchronisation marked a major achievement in the Generation Operational Recovery Plan as well as South Africa’s pursuit of a dependable, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable energy supply.

This milestone comes after an extensive Long-Term Operation (LTO) programme that was designed to extend Unit 2’s operational lifespan by an extra 20 years. The maintenance programme for Unit 2 includes: - The replacement of three steam generators.

- Comprehensive inspections. - Refuelling activities to ensure continued safe and efficient performance of the reactors. These enhancements are in line with Eskom’s broader strategy to secure the future of the Koeberg reactors, which are vital to SA's energy security, according to the statement.

With a 930MW contribution, Unit 2 plays a significant role in goal of Eskom to boost its capacity by 2,500MW by March 2025. "The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) is anticipated to decide on the extension of Unit 2’s operational license in 2025. This comes after the successful renewal of Unit 1’s license, which extends its operation until 2044," the statement said. "Unit 1, contributing 930MW to the grid, has shown exceptional reliability since its return to service. Combined, Units 1 and 2 will supply 1,860MW, approximately 5% of SA’s total electricity, playing a vital role in reducing load shedding and stabilising the grid."

The successful completion of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station's Unit 1 LTO programme in 2023 has set the stage for similar advancements with Unit 2 which further solidifies the important role that Koeberg in the country's energy landscape while Unit 2 is expected to match or exceed these achievements. Bheki Nxumalo, Group Executive for Generation, Eskom said that by forming strategic collaborations with international designers, suppliers, and industry leaders, Koeberg has established itself as a hub for nuclear innovation. These partnerships are anticipated to be critical as SA explores advanced nuclear technologies, such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) which could position the country as a leader in cutting-edge nuclear solutions while continuing to build and maintain a skilled nuclear workforce, according to Nxumalo.

"As South Africa phases out some of the aging coal-fired power plants by 2030, nuclear energy is poised to provide a reliable and stable baseload supply," Nxumalo said. "Unlike intermittent renewable sources, nuclear power ensures continuous electricity generation, meeting the needs of both residential and industrial users. Its ability to produce carbon-free energy also supports South Africa’s climate goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions." Eskom anticipates the enhance performance of Koeberg will be fully realised in FY26, with Unit 2’s record of 498 consecutive days of operation and a 93% energy availability factor serving as a benchmark for future reliability, demonstrating the potential of Koeberg to SA’s energy challenges.