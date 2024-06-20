Fuel price drop fails to impress struggling SA motorists

Thobeka Mthembu The price of petrol is expected to drop by around R1 per litre from the beginning of July, according to the latest prediction.

The news was met with a lukewarm reception on social media, with many expressing that the drop is not enough. The price of petrol adjusts frequently in response to the global price of crude oil, which often impacts consumers struggling with the cost of living and transport costs. On Facebook, users shared their thoughts on the upcoming price drop, with some saying that it does not constitute a significant decrease.

Rachel Muhammad, one of the Facebook users, said: “R1 or even R2 is most definitely not a big drop. This will not help us struggling South Africans.” Muhammad further said: “It will not bring down food prices or reduce transport cost, it will most definitely go up so much next time. STOP SAYING ITS A MASSIVE, HUGE, BIG OR ANY OTHER OBJECTIVE AS IT IS NO. (sic)” “We should be paying R15 less for fuel but because our corrupt government just wants to steal money we have to pay what they want us to pay,” said Dewald Roux, another Facebook user.