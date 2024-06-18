George municipality launches energy-saving smart lighting pilot project

The municipality of George in the Western Cape has announced the launch of its pilot project of its energy-saving smart lighting for the city’s streetlights. The pilot project is to test a new smart energy-saving technological system aimed to replace the existing lights with technology that can monitor their status and adjust brightness during times of low traffic, adding to the efficiency of already installed LED lights.

The municipality says it has partnered with Beka Schréder, who is sponsoring the software, set up, and configuration for this trial period. Deputy Director of George municipality’s Electrotechnical Services Department, Daniel Greeff says this project is set to transform the city’s lighting infrastructure, making the area a model of technological advancement and sustainable urban living. “The benefits of the smart lighting project extend beyond technical efficiency. The project aims to enhance George’s residents’ safety, comfort, and well-being by reducing lighting failures and optimising resource use.

“This advanced system will also foster community pride as citizens experience the tangible benefits of living in a forward-thinking, well-managed city,” Greeff said. He says a key feature of this system is its commitment to open standards and protocols avoiding the pitfalls of proprietary systems that can lead to vendor lock-in. “This open, interoperable platform can integrate seamlessly with existing and third-party systems and devices, promoting innovation and flexibility.

“By aligning with global standardisation alliances, the lighting supplier ensures that George’s smart lighting infrastructure is future-proof and capable of evolving with technological advancements,” Greeff said. The municipality says it is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for its residents through sustainable and innovative urban development. “This smart lighting pilot project is a testament to George's commitment to being at the forefront of technological implementation and excellence.