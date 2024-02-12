Mozambique unveils ambitious plans to lead Africa’s Green Energy

In an ambitious bid to revolutionise its energy landscape, Mozambique, last week, unveiled plans to emerge as a frontrunner in Africa's green energy transition. With a vision to capitalise on its abundant energy resources, the nation sets forth to add 14,000 megawatts (MW) of hydropower capacity and initiate a pioneering hydrogen program.

Outlined in a comprehensive 60-page Energy Transition Strategy seen by Bloomberg, the Mozambican government envisages a paradigm shift towards sustainable energy production. The plan, yet to be publicly released but accessed by Bloomberg, described Mozambique's energy assets as vast, with the government emphasising the strategic utilisation of these resources to propel the nation towards becoming a middle-income industrialised economy. The transition, estimated to cost $80 billion by 2050, signifies a pivotal step towards sustainable development.

According to the Bloomberg report, central to Mozambique's energy roadmap is the expansion of hydropower infrastructure, particularly along the Zambezi River. Plans entail adding 9,000 MW of hydropower in the decade leading to 2040, followed by further expansion thereafter. Additionally, the nation aims to pioneer a green hydrogen program, laying the groundwork for a burgeoning hydrogen industry. The plan acknowledged the need for private investment with the government underscoring its commitment to fostering partnerships for the realisation of its energy goals. The establishment of industrial parks powered by clean energy underscores the nation's ambition to drive sustainable industrialisation.

With anticipated revenue from natural gas projects poised to fuel economic transformation, Mozambique aims to position itself as a formidable competitor in the provision of hydroelectric power. The envisioned expansion places the nation in league with Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, amplifying its regional influence. Beyond energy production, Mozambique outlines comprehensive programs to decarbonise its economy.