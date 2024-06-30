Municipalities that failed to submit cost reports cannot hike their electricity prices - Gauteng High Court

The Gauteng High Court issued an order interdicting or preventing municipal electricity distributors from increasing their electricity prices come 1 July 2024. This was after an urgent application was filed by Afriforum to prevent the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) from considering municipalities’ electricity tariff increase applications.

The court noted that distributors could not up their prices as they failed to submit a Cost of Supply study to Nersa. The High Court found that Nersa’s decision to consider municipalities’ applications for electricity tariff increases without the required cost studies is unlawful and invalid. Essentially this means that the regulator may not consider any applications for electricity tariff increases from municipalities unless the required cost studies are also submitted.

The court ordered that municipalities whose cost studies are absent, will have to continue charging electricity tariffs based on the existing rates approved for the 2023/2024 fiscal year. Municipalities’ applications for electricity tariff increases for the 2024/2025 fiscal year can be reconsidered by Nersa but a cost study must be submitted within 60 days of the June 28 date (when the judgement was handed down). Morné Mostert, a manager of local government affairs at AfriForum said that this was a major victory for civil rights.

“This is a great victory for civil rights. The court has now acknowledged anew that Nersa failed to protect consumers against unlawful applications for electricity tariff increases, something the law compels the regulator to do,” Mostert said. The use of a cost study for electricity tariff increases is critical, according to Mostert as it gives a clear outline of what municipalities’ tariffs must be to deliver the service properly and maintain networks. “The applications of municipalities that do not have cost studies are at this stage simply based on an estimate of what it costs to provide the service. However, applications for tariff increases must be made on accurately calculated figures that will ensure that fair tariff increases are passed on to consumers,” Mostert added. Below is a list of the municipalities that did submit a Cost of Supply study report:

1. Oudtshoorn Local Municipality 2. eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality 3. Swartland Local Municipality

4. Overstrand Local Municipality 5. Drankenstein Local Municipality 6. Bergrivier Local Municipality

7. Saldhana Bay Local Municipality 8. Sakhisizwe Local Municipality 9. George Local Municipality

10. Langeberg Local Municipality 11. Hessequa Local Municipality 12. City of uMhlathuze Local Municipality

13. Newcastle Local Municipality 14. Midvaal Local Municipality 15. Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality

16. Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality 17. Nkentoana Local Municipality 18. Tswaing Local Municipality

19. Khai Ma Local Municipality 20. Mohokare Local Municipality 21. Rustenburg Local Municipality

22. Umsobombu Local Municipality 23. Letsemeng Local Municipality 24. Emalahleni Local Municipality

25. Naledi Local Municipality 26. City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality 27. Senqu Local Municpality

28. Makana Local Municpality 29. Knysna Local Municipality 30. Steve Tshwete Local Municipality

31. City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality 32. Cape Agulhas Local Municipality 33. Walter Sisulu Local Municipality

34. Tswelopele Local Municipality 35. City of Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality 36. Sundays River Local Municipality

37. Musina Local Municipality 38. Cederberg Local Municipality 39. Witzenberg Local Municipality

40. Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality 41. Cederberg Local Municipality 42. Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality.

43. Thaba Cheu Local Municipality. 44. Breede Valley Local Municipality 45. Setsoto Local Municipality

46. Theewaterskloof Local Municipality 47. Breede Valley Municipality 48. Swellendam Local Municipality

49. City of Matlosana Local Municipality 50. Moghana Local Municipality 51. Laingsburg Local Municipality

52. Tsantsabane Local Municipality 53. Twelopele Local Municipality 54. Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality

55. Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality 56. KwaDukuza Local Municipality 57. Moghaka Local Municipality

58. Bela Bela Local Municipality 59. Mokgalakwena Local Municipality 60. Ndhlambe Local Municipality

61. Thembelihle Local Municipality 62. JB Marks Local Municipality 63. Stellenbosch Local Municipality

64. City Power Johannesburg. 65. Centlec (Soc) Ltd 66. Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality