New compulsory smart meters to improve electricity services in Cape Town

In an apparent bid to reduce the risk of incorrect readings and improve energy usage for residents, the City of Cape Town has confirmed that it will be rolling out new 'compulsory' electricity meters. The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, Xanthea Limberg, said the new meters would be beneficial for residents.

"Our meter replacement programme is beneficial for residents. The new meters help with managing costs, ensure accurate readings and assist residents in controlling and monitoring usage," Limberg said. "They also allow eligible residents to switch to the affordable Lifeline Tariff, which includes Free Basic Electricity," she said. "Importantly, the price of electricity is the same for both old credit meters and new prepaid meters. We encourage all residents to work with us as we continue to roll out these meters across the metro."

In a statement this week, the City announced that the City’s Energy Directorate would be rolling out the new meters on a large scale to households over the next few months. "This programme is compulsory and free, helping customers in many ways by reducing the risk of incorrect readings, improving energy usage for residents, and enabling qualifying customers to benefit from the subsidised Lifeline tariff," the City said. The City further highlighted that the programme is part of a significant investment drive in energy infrastructure and that electricity meters inside homes remain the property of the City."

However, according to GroundUp, last year, residents in Lavender Hill, where some of the new meters have been installed, protested against what they viewed as high electricity tariffs following the introduction of what the City has labelled as 'new, smarter' electricity meters. Despite these concerns, the City at the time insisted that the new meters do not result in higher costs and that the price per unit remains the same across all meter types. "The City’s contractor will replace older credit and prepaid meters with new prepaid meters in City-supplied areas across the metro," the City said.

"When it’s time to replace a meter, residents will receive a letter at home or a call from a staff member to arrange an appointment. After scheduling, customers can, if they wish, confirm the authenticity of their appointment by phoning the City’s Call Centre at 0860 103 089." Some of the places where the new meters will be rolled out: April - June 2025