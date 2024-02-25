Power restored to Lenasia residents after damaged substation gets fixed

Lenasia residents will now have power after City Power said on Sunday that electricity supply to the Lunar substation in Lenasia has been restored after an explosion caused extensive damage. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said residents had been without power since last Saturday, February 17.

“Power has now been reinstated to customers in Lenasia South, Finetown, Mountain View, and the surrounding areas. The diligent teams have completed all tasks related to the substation's rehabilitation,” he added. Earlier on Sunday morning, Mangena said power was off as the incomer continued to trip despite attempts by operators. This issue has since been rectified. City Power said on Sunday that the Lunar substation in Lenasia has been restored after an explosion caused extensive damage. Picture: City Power There was a huge effort by the City Power to get customers back on the grid, he said.

“The teams underwent intensive efforts, including equipment replacement, cable installations, and various tests. Despite encountering challenges and delays, the team remained steadfast in ensuring supply restoration for customers,” Mangena explained. Mangena said that one distributor serving Magson Manor remains offline due to cable theft and vandalism of the electricity infrastructure in the area. “The utility appeals to communities to collaborate in combating crime related to theft and vandalism of the electricity infrastructure. City Power is actively addressing rampant vandalism and theft within its service areas and urges communities to help address this issue. The utility notes that such crime,” he said.

SUBSTATION THEFT Two weeks ago, IOL reported that a Johannesburg businessman was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of a City Power owned 11KV mini-substation, which disappeared from the power utility’s Booysens premises 10 years ago. The power utility said officials made the discovery of the allegedly stolen mini-substation during a revenue collection drive. At the time, Mangena said the mini-substation was found connected in the businessman’s residential premises.