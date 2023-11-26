Stage 3 and 4 load shedding for the coming week as Ramakgopa eyes better 2024

In a media briefing on Sunday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said everything was on track after Eskom announced the reduction of load shedding from Stage 6 to Stage 4. Between Monday and Friday this week, Stage 3 will be implemented during the day and Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented in the evenings.

Ramokgopa also said there will be no load shedding during the day on Saturday and Sunday but lower stages will be implemented during the evening. “There has been significant improvement in generation capacity since Friday when Stage 6 load shedding was implemented. “We have made progress as a result of the intensification of load shedding,” he said.

As diesel volumes and pump storage remain stable and have added to the additional generating hours, Ramakgopa said it was expected for the electricity demand to dip in December as industries slow down and close during the holiday season. During this time the power utility plans to ramp up its maintenance. Ramokgopa also said two units at the Kusile Power Station should be back online by the end of the year which left him optimistic that load shedding will reduce in 2024.

“We should be seeing significantly lower stages of load shedding and, at some point, there will be days you will not have load shedding at all,” he said. Ramokgopa explained they were really confident about the projection. Questions arose about certain areas in Johannesburg experiencing Stage 8 load shedding, Ramokgopa denied the accusations.