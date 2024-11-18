This is how you can update your prepaid electricity meter before the November 24 deadline

Eskom is once again calling on prepaid customers to check and update their meters before the November 24, 2024 deadline. All prepaid meters are required by the Standard Transfer Specification Association (STSA) to be updated.

According to Eskom, after the November deadline, all meters will no longer accept electricity tokens unless they are updated to Key Revision Number (KRN) 2. How to update your prepaid meter's software Eskom noted that customers will receive two 20-digit update codes when they purchase electricity. This will be in addition to the usual 20-digit prepaid token one receives when you buy electricity. Eskom requires that customers follow the steps below to enter your update codes:

1. Enter the first 20 digits for the update token and wait for it to accept. 2. Enter the second 20 digits for the update token and wait for it to accept. 3. Enter your 20 digits token to recharge your units as normal.

The utility said that customers can also contact Eskom for assistance by either: SMS: 31220

Call Centre: 0860 103 089 Eskom spokesperson Joyce Zingoni said that failure to recode by the deadline will prevent customers from loading electricity tokens in future, rendering the meter inoperable. According to Zingoni, Eskom has pre-coded its systems for meters and requires customers to complete the last step of the process for successful migration.

“This Do-It-Yourself process requires customers to purchase credit tokens from authorised vendors, after which they will receive two sets of 20-digit codes to enter into their meters for the update,” she said. Zingoni also added that Eskom has opened its Customer Services Hubs and Customer Network Centres (CNCs) to further assist customers who are still experiencing problems. Pre-purchased tokens Eskom said that electricity tokens bought in advance will not work after the meter has been recoded.

“Pre-purchased tokens will not work after you have recoded your meter. All tokens purchased before your meter is recoded must be loaded into the meter before recoding is done. Once the meter is recoded, the meter will reject old electricity tokens.” Lastly, Eskom said that there is no charge for the recoding of your meter. “You should report to Eskom if anyone wants to charge you to recode your meter. No Eskom staff member or supplier will come to your home to charge you for the recoding,” Eskom advised.