2040: A year of conservation that serves all people

In a landmark address today, Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Narend Singh, praised the South African National Parks (SANParks) for launching Vision 2040, an ambitious initiative aimed at reshaping the future of conservation in South Africa. The unveiling of this plan signifies a commitment to integrate social justice and economic equity within conservation efforts. "Vision 2040 is not just about protecting nature; it's about ensuring that every South African has a stake in our country's natural heritage," Singh stated. "We aim to promote social justice by providing equitable access to resources and opportunities, especially for marginalised communities."

At the heart of Vision 2040 is the concept of Mega Living Landscapes (MLLs), which will connect national parks to surrounding communities, challenging the perception that conservation is only for scientists and environmentalists. "We are inviting ordinary South Africans to find their place within this vision," Singh explained. "Protected areas will no longer be isolated islands; they will be integrated with the lives and livelihoods of local people." The MLL model seeks to redefine how national parks, farmland, municipal land, and communal areas interact. By fostering collaboration among various landowners, the initiative hopes to anchor local development through job creation and support for local entrepreneurs. "This approach will promote coexistence and sustainable development, ensuring that most South Africans participate in conservation efforts," Singh added. The journey to this ambitious vision began in 2022, when SANParks initiated a nationwide consultation process. Community members, traditional leaders, conservationists, and youth organizations were all engaged to shape a collective understanding of the future of conservation in South Africa. "These consultations were vital in crafting a vision that truly reflects the needs and aspirations of our diverse communities," a SANParks spokesperson said.