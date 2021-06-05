5 reasons we should care about the environment

“We’re replacing the wild with the tame. Half of the fertile land on earth is now farmland. 70% of the mass of birds on this planet are domestic birds. The vast majority, chickens. We account for over one-third of the weight of mammals on earth. A further 60% are the animals we raise to eat. The rest, from mice to whales, make up just 4%.”

These are the heartfelt words of Sir David Attenborough taken from the 2020 nature documentary series ‘A Life on Our Planet’.

If you still looking for reasons why you should take up the environmental cause, look no further. Here are 5 reasons we should take care of our beautiful blue planet and all the creatures who live on it.

1. Our health depends on the environment

Air pollution causes diseases such as asthma and certain types of cancers. Water and soil pollution can contaminate our food and drinking water. Almost all base ingredients used in modern medicine are derived from plants and some from animals.

Trees help purify the very air we breathe and keep areas cool. Greenery can also help reduce stress. “Research has shown that the absence of plants in our lives is linked to increased stress, anxiety, and even depression. Alternatively, spending time in spaces with lots of plants can have a therapeutic effect and lead to feelings of calmness and reduced stress,” says Mélanie Berliet, general manager of the lifestyle, home, and food site, The Spruce.

2. Protecting our ecosystems and biodiversity

Even the most minuscule human activity can disrupt the natural cycle of ecosystems. Streetlights, for example, have disrupted the night vision of bats, owls and numerous other nocturnal animals hampering their ability to find food.

Raising global temperatures and international shipping are both causing massive damage to coral reef biomes around the world. If the coral reefs die, so will the millions of species of fish that call the reefs home.

Conserving these vital ecosystems means reducing pollution, making educated consumer choices and travelling responsibly. Eco-friendly tours educate tourists about animal conservation and the importance of environmental protection.

3. Economic growth

A healthy environment means a healthy economy. The United Nations Environmental Program says that degraded ecosystems and stresses to the Earth’s natural systems reduce ecosystem services that support human health, enhance exposure to natural disasters, food security, and at times give rise to disease outbreaks.

Whether it leads to increased crop yield, a bigger eco-tourism market or a healthier population, having a healthy environment will always have a positive effect on the economy and people.

4. Future generations

Taking care of the environment today will help preserve it for our grandchildren and their grandchildren.

What we choose to do today will have a profound effect on what we leave behind for future generations. If we show our appreciation for the environment now, younger generations will grow up with an eco-friendly mindset as well.

5. Combat climate change

Probably the most important reason for protecting our environment is that it is our best hope of fighting climate change. Forests and oceans sequester tons of carbon dioxide every year helping to reduce atmospheric warming. Reducing unsustainable animal agriculture will help reduce deforestation, water pollution and the release of methane gas. Protecting our forests and oceans will have a massively positive impact on our journey toward a sustainable future.