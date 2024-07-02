African Parks tracks the largest land mammal migration on earth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLosA56yuoc South Sudan hosts one of the most awe-inspiring natural events on the planet: the Great Nile Migration. This annual spectacle, now recognised as the largest land mammal migration on Earth, sees approximately six million antelope, including white-eared kob, Mongalla gazelle, tiang, and reedbuck, traverse the Boma Badingilo Jonglei Landscape (BBJL) and cross into Ethiopia's Gambella National Park. In collaboration with the South Sudanese government and local communities, African Parks has launched a comprehensive conservation initiative aimed at protecting this vast landscape and its wildlife.

The annual Great Migration through Tanzania and Kenya, which was previously believed to be the largest overland wildlife migration in the world, saw herds of wildebeest, zebra and gazelle totalling up to two million, move in an 800 km circuit clockwise through the Serengeti and Masai Mara ecosystems in search of the best pastures and access to water. By acknowledging the critical link between the local communities and the migrating wildlife, African Parks aims to preserve both the natural environment and the cultural heritage of the region. The BBJL aerial survey, the first of its kind in this area, has been instrumental in revealing the extent of this migration. Covering a 122,774 km² area, the survey provided valuable insights into the region's ecological dynamics.

Dr Kevin Dunham, who peer-reviewed the findings, affirmed that the BBJL is home to the largest population of migratory antelope globally. The survey, conducted from April 28 to May 15, 2023, involved taking over 330,000 images to accurately count the wildlife. The East African reported that while announcing the results of the survey report on June 25, Sudanese President Salva Kiir said that South Sudan boasts of some of the richest land biodiversity in the region. “Our grasslands and protected sites provide a haven for some of the largest populations of antelope on earth. It has brought us the position of number one in the world,” he said.

This survey highlighted the urgent need for sustained protection of this ecosystem, especially given the decline in sedentary species such as elephants and giraffes, which require year-round access to water. The survey highlighted the urgent need for sustained protection of this ecosystem, especially given the decline in sedentary species such giraffes, which require year-round access to water. Picture: Marcus Westberg / African Parks The data collected will aid in developing strategic plans for wildlife management and natural resource stewardship, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the BBJL. The BBJL is home to numerous ethnic groups, each with deep cultural ties to the land and its wildlife. These communities play a vital role in the conservation initiatives, which aim to balance the protection of wildlife with the socio-economic needs of the people.