The African Union (AU) was awarded the prestigious Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize in Moscow on Wednesday, September 9, marking a significant milestone in its role as a peacekeeper and advocate for unity across Africa. The historic event, held at the Bolshoi Theatre, was attended by international dignitaries, public figures, and cultural leaders, underscoring the AU’s growing global recognition.

The Prize, named after the famous Russian author and peace advocate Leo Tolstoy, is awarded for exceptional contributions towards global peace and security. Valery Gergiev, chairman of the jury and artistic director of the Mariinsky Theatre, announced the AU as the winner, citing the organisation’s efforts in promoting unity among African states and tackling local and regional crises. “Thanks to the efforts of this authoritative international association, aimed at promoting unity and solidarity among African states, defending their national sovereignty, and maintaining peace and security on the continent, mechanisms have been put in place to respond collectively to local crisis situations,” Gergiev remarked during the award ceremony.

Accepting the award on behalf of the AU, chairperson of the African Union Commission, His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed his gratitude to the jury and reiterated the AU's commitment to safeguarding peace across the continent. He stated that the AU would continue its mission to ensure peace and security, noting that the recognition of their efforts reflects the organisation’s central role in promoting stability. The AU has been instrumental in fostering regional integration and addressing political crises across the continent. Its peacekeeping missions and collective response mechanisms to conflicts in countries such as South Sudan, the Central African Republic, and Somalia have garnered global recognition. The organisation also plays a crucial role in promoting economic development, with numerous educational and social programs aimed at youth empowerment.

The Peace Prize includes a custom-engraved gold medal, featuring a portrait of Tolstoy and the AU's name. This award is seen as an endorsement of Africa’s growing influence in global peace initiatives, as the continent continues to navigate challenges related to governance, security, and development. The Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize, established in 2024, seeks to honour outstanding efforts towards building a non-violent, multi-polar world and preventing nuclear conflict. The AU's receipt of this award highlights the organisation's dedication to resolving conflicts and promoting human rights, a vital step in its mission for a more peaceful and integrated Africa.

“The African Union’s (AU) receipt of the first-ever Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize marks a significant moment for both the organisation and the continent,” Professor Zwelethu Jolobe, head of the political studies department at the University of Cape Town, told Sputnik Africa. “The one area where the AU has made the most important contribution is peace,” Jolobe noted, emphasising how it has been a vocal advocate and active participant in resolving regional conflicts. “A meaningful role the AU can play is to try to disentangle a lot of former colonial power interests from Africa,” he said, suggesting that such a move would allow African countries to fully benefit from their own natural resources and increase their global standing.