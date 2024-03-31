All containers with ‘dangerous chemicals’ recovered, says NSRI

The remaining containers believed to be adrift or at sea filled with dangerous chemicals have been recovered, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed. It said all containers were recovered, sealed, and posed no risk to the public.

In a statement on Sunday morning from the Garden Route District Municipality’s Fire Services, Disaster Risk Management, and NSRI Southern Cape, it was confirmed that two containers were detected and recovered along the Mossel Bay coastline. “One (container) washed ashore in Hartenbos and was recovered, by the Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) Fire and Rescue Services, early on the morning of Saturday, March 30. “This container was, however, empty and posed no risk.

“A third container, detected in the Mossel Bay Harbour, and approaching the De Bakke shore, about 700 metres off-shore, was recovered by NSRI Mossel Bay, in cooperation with GRDM Fire and Rescue Services, sealed and transferred by GRDM Fire and Rescue Services,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said. He said Marclean, who deals with hazardous materials, particularly maritime waste, are involved. A blue container was recovered from Arniston Beach, but was found to be unrelated and posed no risk.

This follows a 200kg blue sealed container that washed ashore along Jongensfonteinstrand along the South Cape coastline near Stilbaai on Friday, March 29. The drum is believed to contain a dangerous chemical. Lambinon said Fire and Rescue Services members in the Garden Route are dealing with the hazardous container.

Chief Fire Officer for the GRDM Fire and Rescue Services, Deon Stoffels said there appears to be no further risk, but as a normal precaution, emergency services remain on a 24-hour alert. "We commend the immense positive response from the concerned public and those public members who alerted authorities to sightings of containers, and all of the emergency services and contract services who assisted, in this case, are commended," Stoffels said.