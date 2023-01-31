Alleged Cape gangster severely beats pet dog, witnesses too afraid to step forward

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA received a complaint on January 20 regarding a dog that had been brutally beaten at the hands of a feared alleged gangster in a community in the Maitland area. According to a statement released by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, inspector Jeffrey Mfini was assigned to investigate the case and found that the dog was owned by a homeless man and was beaten by an alleged gangster after he claimed that the dog had attacked him.

Story continues below Advertisement

The owner of the dog, however, painted a contrasting picture as he spoke of the ordeal the dog had to endure. As part of the investigation, Mfini was required to interview possible witnesses and gather affidavits to build a criminal docket which would then be submitted to the SAPS. Mfini quickly learnt that the dog was aggravated by the alleged gangster, which led to the alleged attack. The dog was left with multiple severe wounds on the head, eye and front paw.

The dog was in immense pain and was suffering. The community described the dog as a friendly, sweet and extremely loveable dog that has never posed a risk to anyone before. The investigation, however, came to a standstill after every person Mfini interviewed refused to give a witness statement, including the owner of the dog. The witnesses, including the owner, claim they feared for their lives and that of their families with Mfini repeatedly told that the alleged gangster would inflict harm on them and their loved ones.

Story continues below Advertisement

Without any evidence, which includes witness statements, charges cannot be laid. “It is very frustrating that there is no co-operation from the witnesses because they fear for their lives. An animal suffered at the hands of a man who should be brought to justice. It is very sad that some people will not stand up for animals,” said Mfini The owner decided to surrender the dog to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA for humane euthanasia as he could not afford the veterinary care and feared that should the dog return, the alleged gangster would come back and kill his dog.

Story continues below Advertisement