Analysis: Understanding public attitudes towards South Africa's Just Transition

Last week, the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) released a pivotal research report detailing public perceptions and attitudes towards climate change and the Just Transition in South Africa. This report is based on a nationally representative survey conducted in 2023, aiming to fill a significant knowledge gap regarding public support for policy changes essential for effective climate action.

The survey revealed that environmental issues ranked low on the priority list for most South Africans, with unemployment, crime and safety, and corruption identified as the top concerns. This trend raises questions about the urgency with which climate change is viewed by the general populace, particularly given that “nearly three-quarters of South African adults have been exposed to extreme weather events in the past decade.” Those affected were notably more aware of climate change and expressed a desire to take action. Despite this heightened awareness, only “less than one fifth [of adults] acknowledge that humans are the primary driver of climate change.”

Alarmingly, the percentage of individuals reporting high levels of concern about climate change has decreased from 50% in previous years to 45% in 2023. This decline suggests a troubling disconnection between lived experiences and broader environmental consciousness. The term “Just Transition” remains largely unfamiliar to the public, with only “9% of South Africans…having heard the term and know what it means.” However, a larger portion, 72%, had some awareness of efforts to transition away from coal power. Those with higher education levels, greater awareness of climate issues, and urban residents were more likely to understand the concept of energy transition. Public support for transitioning away from coal is notable, with 62% of respondents approving of such measures.

Yet, concerns linger regarding the potential impacts on electricity prices and job security, with “28% reporting that they are extremely or very worried” about job losses and one-third fearing increased electricity costs. Notably, over half (51%) viewed this transition as a potential solution to the ongoing load-shedding crisis, while 41% saw it as an opportunity for economic growth. The survey underscored the demand for robust social and economic policies to mitigate the impacts of this transition. A significant majority supported measures such as improved education for job retraining (79%), targeted job creation for vulnerable groups (77%), and short-term financial assistance for affected workers (70%).