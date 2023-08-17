Apex to extinction: Sharks pay the price of human greed

In the vast expanse of the world's oceans, a silent crisis is unfolding, and its victims are the magnificent creatures known as sharks and rays. Belonging to the elasmobranchs group, these ancient beings have graced our waters for over 400 million years. History bears witness to the once-thriving populations of sharks. For centuries, these majestic creatures were feared and misunderstood, leading to widespread hunting and persecution.

However, with growing awareness and scientific understanding, our perception of sharks has evolved. We have come to recognise their essential role as apex predators, contributing to the balance of marine ecosystems. Unfortunately, this realisation comes at a time when their survival is under grave threat. In 2023, more than one-third of them are facing a grim reality, struggling for survival as they pay the price for human greed. Sharks and rays are distinguished by their cartilage skeletons, a feature that sets them apart from most fish with bones. Their unique physiology grants them unparalleled flexibility, allowing them to move gracefully through the water.

Contrary to popular belief, sharks and rays are not mammals like whales and dolphins; they are, in fact, fish – essential members of marine ecosystems. Assaf Levy, CEO of BioDB.com, a newly established non-profit conservation website, highlights their pivotal role in maintaining the delicate balance of marine ecosystems. As apex predators, they play a significant role in regulating the populations of other marine species, thereby contributing to the overall health and stability of the seas. Their scavenging behaviour aids in the removal of corpses and organic materials from the environment, contributing to nutrient cycling. Their presence also fosters habitat diversity by influencing the behaviour and distribution of other species.

Despite their critical ecological role, sharks and rays face an array of challenges in the modern world. Overfishing is a significant threat driven by the demand for their meat, fins, and liver oil. The demand for shark fins, in particular, has given rise to the brutal practice of shark finning, which poses a grave danger to their survival. Shark finning involves removing the fins of live sharks and discarding the remainder of their bodies back into the ocean, subjecting the animals to a slow and agonising death. This cruel practice is perpetuated by the demand for shark fin soup, considered a delicacy in certain cultures, and continues to thrive in regions where regulations remain lax.

The accidental capture of sharks and rays in fishing nets, known as bycatch, worsens their plight. Loss of habitats and prey, human disturbances, and the overall degradation of our oceans add further pressure to their existence. A recent global research study, led by Colin Simpfendorfer at James Cook University in Australia, has uncovered an alarming decline of reef sharks due to overfishing, leading to an unexpected consequence: the dominance of rays in these ecosystems. This phenomenon highlights the intricate ecological dynamics at play in our oceans and the far-reaching consequences of human activities on marine life.

In South African waters, sharks hold a vital position in the marine ecosystem. The region boasts a rich diversity of shark species, from the iconic great white sharks patrolling its coasts to the elusive and enigmatic ragged-tooth sharks inhabiting its shipwrecks. These sharks are not only essential in maintaining ecological balance but also play a crucial role in attracting eco-tourism, providing an economic incentive for their conservation. The decline of sharks and rays has far-reaching implications for marine ecosystems worldwide. Their disappearance would disrupt the delicate balance, leading to cascading effects on other species and the overall health of our oceans.

Addressing the plight of sharks requires a concerted effort from individuals, governments, and international organisations. Raising awareness about the importance of sharks and debunking myths surrounding them is crucial in changing attitudes and behaviour towards these apex predators. Support for sustainable fishing practices and responsible seafood consumption can significantly reduce the pressure on their populations.

International agreements like the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) provide a platform for regulating the international trade of endangered species, including several species of sharks and rays. Governments must actively enforce these regulations to protect sharks and rays from unsustainable trade practices. Sharks and rays, as apex predators, play a vital role in maintaining marine ecosystems' health and stability. Yet, they face an uncertain future, threatened by human greed and destructive practices. By taking immediate and decisive action, we can turn the tide in favour of these magnificent creatures, ensuring they continue to roam the oceans for generations to come. It is time for humanity to recognize our responsibility towards these ancient beings and safeguard their place in the seas they have called home for millions of years.