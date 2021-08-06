Become a plogger to help save the planet. It's good for your body and the environment

Plogging is a combination of an outside physical activity – usually jogging – and picking up litter. It got its name in Sweden where the Swedish words plocka upp (pick up) and jogga (jog) were combined to make up plogga. It began as an organised activity in Sweden in 2016 and soon spread to other countries, following increased concern about plastic pollution. As a workout, it provides variation in body movements by adding bending, squatting and stretching to the main action of running, hiking or walking.

Plogging is positive both for the body and for the environment and an estimated 2 million people – including many South Africans – plog daily in 100 countries.

The #plogging and #plogga hashtags are used by all kinds of people, including runners, walkers, hikers, cyclists and paddle boarders, who combine exercise with picking up trash. Chris von Ulmenstein, a civic-minded Capetonian, combines her daily walks with picking up litter on the beach front at Camps Bay. She has also started beach clean-ups in the area. Civic-minded Capetonian Chris Von Ulmenstein has started beach clean-ups. Picture: Chris Von Ulmenstein/Facebook She says: “I may not be a jogger but still qualify to be called a plogger with walking in Camps Bay daily and collecting litter.

“I wanted to walk in a litter-free environment and wanted to prevent plastic bottles, food and drink containers, broken glass, masks, earbuds, soiled nappies and more from being blown into our Atlantic Ocean. “While angry, initially, that picnickers could be so inconsiderate to the environment in leaving their litter on the local tidal pool lawn, I soon saw it as a blessing to me to pick up litter, as it is as good as touching my toes a number of times a day, keeping me stretched and supple. It also gives me a tremendous sense of satisfaction to do something good for our community. Sadly, there are few ploggers here in Camps Bay.” Von Ulmenstein picks up anything between one shopping bag of litter a day and 10 garbage bags a week and clocks up 60 000 steps a week.

Ravin Maharaj is another plogger working to save the planet. “I cringe with disbelief when I see people buying plastic bags to take their groceries home. It’s difficult to accept that educated, professional people make a conscious choice to add to the plastic pollution burden on the planet. Plogger Ravin Maharaj has become more determined each week to educate his immediate circle about the horrors of plastic pollution. Picture: Supplied “Armed with my own shopping bags when I visit the shops, I chat to people about their habits. Most give me looks, some smile grudgingly. Like a thief in the night, I also started examining the bin collections in my neighbourhood. The majority had plastic, wine bottles and beer cans. It seemed that very few were recycling.

“With this in mind, I decided to do my bit to initiate change in my neighbourhood. First I researched the subject and I joined a global online movement called Adidas Runtastic. This encourages ordinary people to run and exercise while collecting plastic bags. Using an app, one tracks mileage and fitness metrics. Runtastic estimates that most plastic bags are used for an average of just 12 minutes before they are thrown away. “My activity involved a run or a brisk walk at Umdloti Beach in northern KwaZulu-Natal, shortly after sunrise every day. Armed with bags, I collected litter. I’m always dismayed by the sight of bottles from sunset drinks or picnics that have been left strewn across the shore. I collect litter whenever possible.

Picture: Brian Yurasits/Unsplash “This activity is my small contribution to a plastic-free ocean. It also energises me, improves vitality and promotes a general sense of well-being. Runtastic posts useful, practical articles on how to make small, regular improvements to daily practices, for example, making small, daily efforts and not trying to change the world in a day. “I currently live in Macau, in China, but I have been home in Durban during the lockdown. Macau, where I have been for the past few years, is much stricter on pollution and there are hefty fines for breaching the laws.

“There is a strong sense of community about keeping the environment clean and I participate in local clean-up activities. These are not regular as the streets are generally clean. No one would dare throw a beer can or take-away packaging on the street. “I’m more determined each week to educate my immediate circle about the horrors of plastic pollution. “Plastictides.org is a not-for-profit organisation focused on derailing the plastic movement. Responsible behaviour, education and being proactive can help us save 1 460 bottles when switching to reusables and prevent 1 500 pieces of plastic from being eaten by turtles.”