Biodiversity crisis: WWF's Living Planet Report reveals urgent decline in wildlife populations

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) released its 15th edition of the Living Planet Report on October 10, unveiling a shocking 73% decline in the average size of monitored wildlife populations globally between 1970 and 2020. The report's findings indicate that freshwater ecosystems experienced the most significant decline at 85%, followed by terrestrial ecosystems at 69% and marine ecosystems at 56%. At a regional level, the fastest biodiversity declines have occurred in Latin America and the Caribbean (95%), followed by Africa (76%) and Asia and the Pacific (60%).

Europe and Central Asia (35%) and North America (39%) have seen less dramatic declines, partly due to conservation efforts and species reintroductions after earlier large-scale impacts before 1970. According to the report, “habitat degradation and loss, driven primarily by our food system, is the most reported threat in each region, followed by overexploitation, invasive species and disease. Other threats include climate change (most cited in Latin America and the Caribbean) and pollution (particularly in North America and Asia and the Pacific).” The WWF attributes habitat loss and degradation, primarily driven by our food systems, as the leading threat to wildlife, followed closely by overexploitation, invasive species, and disease.

Climate change has emerged as an additional and significant threat in various regions. Dr Deon Nel, head of environmental programmes at WWF South Africa, stated, "What happens over the next five years will be crucial for the future of life on Earth. We have the power – and opportunity – to change this trajectory." He referred to the global commitment made by South Africa and 195 other countries in December 2022 to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 as part of the Global Biodiversity Framework. This ambitious plan calls for drastic changes across energy, food, and finance systems to halt further declines.

The report highlights innovative approaches like SANParks Vision 2040, which envisions large, interconnected conservation areas that integrate protected areas with private and communal lands. Such “Mega Living Landscapes” promote inclusivity and cost-effective management, thereby scaling conservation efforts to new heights. Nevertheless, South Africa faces a significant financial shortfall for conservation initiatives, prompting calls for new funding mechanisms. The report suggests options such as large-scale durable finance and blended finance mechanisms to attract private sector investment.