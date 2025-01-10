Bloated snake captured after eating two ducks in KZN

A bloated python was captured after eating two ducks in Buffelsdraai in the KwaZulu-Natal. Security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said they received a call on Friday to go to a farm where an employee discovered the snake eating one of the ducks.

"On arrival, reaction officer Jordan Tarr captured and relocated the snake which measured approximately 1.5 metres," said RUSA. Meanwhile in Limpopo, IOL reported that Mogoto Clinic in Zebediela reopened on Thursday after it had been temporarily closed for a few days, due to a large snake sighting on the premises of the healthcare facility. Spokesperson for the Limpopo MEC for Health, Kapudi Moagi said the closure was done to ensure the safety of both staff and patients, including the deployment of snake catchers to the site.

"In addition, snake-repellent mechanisms have been put in place, and all potential entry points to the building have been securely closed off,” said Moagi. Different community stakeholders, led by the ward councillor, have also joined in and cleaned the clinic’s yard. “These precautionary measures were implemented to prevent any further incidents and to provide a safe environment for healthcare services,” said Moagi.

“The department wishes to thank the residents of Zebediela for their patience and understanding during this brief closure. Also, the department wishes to reiterate its commitment to ensuring that essential health services are available to the community without disruption.” Earlier this month, IOL reported that with the snake season in full swing, it is crucial to know what steps to take if you are bitten by a snake, especially in South Africa where snake encounters are common in summer. The African Snakebite Institute (ASI) provides helpful advice on what to do if you encounter a snake and what to do in the event of a bite.