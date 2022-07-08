Bogolo Kenewendo named UN Climate Champions’ Special Adviser, Africa Director

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Champions has appointed Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, the former cabinet minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of Botswana, as Climate Champions’ Special Adviser, Africa Director. Kenewendo will play a leading role in shaping and implementing the High-Level Climate Champions’ plan for accelerating ambition and action in the region, and for delivering a transformative COP27.

Working closely with the champions and with a wide range of partners, Kenewendo will work to drive forward change and influence in the region. Climate Champions said that the position will build on Kenewendo’s focus on pan-African development, especially in sustainable trade and investment, and passion for accelerating innovation across the continent. Kenewendo is a member of the UN Secretary-General’s Common Agenda project on the Gender Architecture of the UN and the Group on Sustainable Financing, G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council and a WPL Special Envoy to the G7 and G20. She also serves as managing director of Kenewendo Advisory and is a non-resident fellow with the Centre for Global Development.

“Fighting climate change is a global challenge that requires authentic and inclusive regional and local collaboration. I’m honoured to accept the appointment as the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions’ Special Adviser, Africa Director,” said Kenewendo. “As once the youngest cabinet minister in Africa and in Botswana’s history, I will also seize this opportunity to help elevate the voices of young people and women, in particular, who are key to helping accelerate our goal of halving emissions by 2030.” Nigel Topping, COP26 High-Level Champion of the UK, and Mahmoud Mohieldin, COP27 High-Level Champion of Egypt, said on LinkedIn that the team was “delighted to welcome Ms Kenewendo as the first African director for the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions.”

“In this position, she will play a pivotal role in helping to champion diversity, inclusivity, and meaningful representation of stakeholders from Africa in the design and delivery of activities under the Marrakech Partnership,” said Topping. Both champions added that “on the momentous occasion of being held in Africa, COP27 is an opportunity to highlight the special needs and circumstances of Africa and advance the climate action agenda in the continent”. The appointment comes as the Climate Champions deepen engagement with regional stakeholders as part of their Five-Year Plan with the Marrakech Partnership. They are committed to ensuring actors are brought in from all corners of the globe, with special recognition to marginalised voices and the most vulnerable.

With just over four months to go until Egypt hosts COP27, the Climate Champions’ focus is on implementation and tangible progress towards the 2030 Breakthroughs – Tipping Points in the Race to Resilience and Race to Zero. Working with partners, in particular within developing countries, the UNFCCC is working hard to ensure that the Sharm el-Sheikh conference is the most transformative event in the history of climate action that propels rapid and ambitious climate action. Current Affairs