Call for urgent action on Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife ranger vacancies

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed concern about the alarming number of ranger vacancies within Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, the organisation responsible for safeguarding the province’s biodiversity. A recent written parliamentary reply from Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) MEC Reverend Musa Zondi revealed that 378 out of 996 field ranger posts remain vacant.

“Of the 378 vacant field ranger posts, 11 are funded and have been approved by the Premier in accordance with the Provincial Treasury circular for recruitment and filling of vacancies and are currently in the process of being filled. Taking cognisance of the organisation’s financial constraints, 38 additional field ranger posts are currently in the process of being motivated for approval in the next submission to the premier, and filling thereafter,” Zondi explained. Approved Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife field ranger posts. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife field ranger posts awaiting approval by Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli. Zondi said Ezemvelo is faced with funding limitations largely stemming from reduced equitable share allocations and budget cuts beyond its control. These constraints have compelled the organisation to further under-budget its expenses.

Zondi said Ezemvelo, as a Schedule 3C public entity, is required to maintain a balanced budget, ensuring neither a surplus nor a deficit, based on the available funding. “This requirement has persisted since the introduction of budget cuts, including during the Covid-19 pandemic, significantly impacting Ezemvelo’s revenue. The organisation has yet to fully recover from the pandemic’s devastating effects on its revenue generation capacity. Consequently, Ezemvelo must limit expenditure budgets where possible and adjust them throughout the year to maintain a balance.” Zondi said Ezemvelo submits requests to Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli for approval to fill vacancies throughout the year.

He explained that as of April 1, 2024, Ntuli approved 43 positions. Of these, 13 were filled in the first quarter of the current financial year, seven in the second quarter, and five in the third quarter. On August 8, 2024, Ntuli approved an additional 44 positions. Number of funded and approved Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife vacancies. “Thus, for the year 2024/25, a total of 67 vacant posts were funded and approved by the Premier,” Zondi said. “As of December 2024, 25 out of 67 vacant posts have been filled.”

Progress made in filling these posts per quarter. “The organisation is in the process of recruiting and filling the outstanding 42 vacant posts, and these should be fully completed by the end of the financial year,” Zondi continued. “Taking cognisance of the organisation’s financial constraints, 57 additional posts, of which 38 are for field rangers, are currently in the process of being motivated for approval in the next submission to the Premier, and filling thereafter,” Zondi said. “There are 169 identified critical vacant and unfunded posts, comprised of 165 field ranger posts, and four other posts (three under corporate support services and one under the Office of the CEO) requiring funding of R47.4 million in total.”

The various stages of recruitment for the 42 posts. Reacting, DA EDTEA spokesperson Hannah Lidgett said the DA acknowledges Ezemvelo’s interventions. However, the entity cannot win the war against poaching without field rangers. She said that despite a poaching decline, the threat to KZN’s rhinos remains severe: In 2022, 244 rhinos were poached in KZN;

In 2023, the figure increased to 325;

In 2024, 228 rhinos were lost and;

2025 has already seen 13 rhinos poached. “Not only is each rhino killed a blow to conservation in our province, it is also a loss of part of KZN’s unique identity and tourism economy. The preservation of our province’s natural heritage is entirely dependent on an adequate and well-supported field ranger corps,” Lidgett said.