Calls to boycott Black Friday rise among climate emergency activists

Environmental activists are calling for the international community to boycott one of the year’s biggest shopping days, Black Friday. The term ‘Black Friday’ was first used in the trade publication ‘Factory Management and Maintenance’ in November 1951.

Like so many other things, it can be traced back to the United States. Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November, and the following Friday is always packed with shopping. However, Black Friday has an environmental cost. The Ethical Consumer reported that in 2023, it was estimated that 429,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide was released into the atmosphere from goods delivery on Black Friday.

“Clothing, accessories, electronics and cosmetics are among the most popular Black Friday purchases. It has been estimated that 80% of electronics and clothing, plus the plastic packaging they are wrapped in, end up in landfill, incineration, or at best low-quality recycling after a very short life. We are not cutting consumption fast enough to avoid climate meltdown,” said the Ethical Consumer. Minimalist YouTuber Exploravore is a part of this cause. “Black Friday is the Super Bowl Sunday of consumption in America: but it has devastating effects on the planet. We can do better as humans. Join me in taking a stand against the consumer madness that dominates the holiday season and choosing to focus on what really matters,” she captioned the video. Exploravore said in the video that although the growth rate of carbon emissions has moderated, the actual production of carbon emissions has continued to increase.

“We are still in a lot of trouble as a planet and while a lot of finger pointing is put on vehicles and we have done a lot with electric vehicles specifically to counteract that that is still just a smaller piece of the puzzle and in fact the biggest piece of the carbon emissions comes from our just production of goods in general. “Goods that we just don’t need and especially in Western developed Nations, we are taking way larger of a piece of the pie and contributing far much more two carbon emissions that are making our air toxic for people to breathe the rates of asthma and other lung issues are through the roof we are polluting,” she said. Circular Online also said that over 14 million people willing to boycott Black Friday.