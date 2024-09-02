Cape Town crowned national winner in One Planet City Challenge 2024

Cape Town has once again emerged as a national leader in climate action, being named the national winner of WWF’s 2024 One Planet City Challenge (OPCC). This accolade places the city in the running for a global title, which will be announced in November 2024. The One Planet City Challenge, initiated in 2011, is an international competition that encourages cities worldwide to adopt ambitious climate targets aligned with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C.

Cape Town’s recognition marks the second time it has won the national title, the first being in 2014, when it went on to become the global winner. This year, Cape Town outpaced fellow finalists Tshwane and eThekwini, impressing the international jury with its robust climate action plans. The jury particularly praised Cape Town’s focus on compact urbanisation and the electrification of its transport sector, noting that the city has achieved a commendable balance between adaptation and mitigation efforts. These efforts have been integrated across all city departments in alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Cape Town’s proactive response to South Africa’s ongoing energy crisis also played a significant role in its selection as the national winner. The city’s commitment to transitioning towards a renewable energy system was highlighted as a clear demonstration of its dedication to achieving a low-carbon future.

Innocentia Modau from WWF South Africa commended the city, saying, “We commend Cape Town and all the other participating cities in South Africa for their efforts and encourage more strong action to contribute to the urgent global climate agenda.” Dr Meggan Spires, director of climate change, energy and resilience at ICLEI Africa, echoed this sentiment, saying, “The City of Cape Town has been a global trailblazer for climate change action for decades. ICLEI Africa congratulates the City of Cape Town on being named the South African national winner of WWF's One Planet City Challenge. It is a significant and well-deserved accolade." As a national winner, Cape Town is now positioned to potentially secure the global title later this year. This recognition is not just a win for the city but a testament to the power of consistent and strategic climate action.

Reporting through the CDP-ICLEI Track, which provides a platform for cities to submit their climate data, Cape Town continues to contribute to regional and global climate discussions, setting an example for other cities worldwide. Daniel Sullivan, director of the Risk and Resilience Department in the City of Cape Town, expressed the city’s pride in receiving the award, saying that, “climate change threats present an opportunity for all of us to work together to adapt and thrive, building programmes of collective action and sharing best practice”. “Initiatives like OPCC are important platforms for cities to signal and drive this collaborative approach."