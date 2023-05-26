CapeNature Cubs Club rewards kids for environmental action

Since the beginning of CapeNature’s children’s club a year ago, its members have been extremely active helping to safeguard our environment. The corporation celebrated its best members with an overnight camp at Grootvadersbosch Nature Reserve on the weekend of May 13. The CapeNature Cubs Club is a digital platform for children aged 4 to 13 years old to learn more about wildlife and how to conserve it. Members of the Cubs Club can get involved in community service initiatives by entering the club’s quarterly newsletter competition.

Members’ online newsletters contain intriguing knowledge and simple ecologically friendly tasks that may be done at home. Members are invited to email photos of their green action initiatives to CapeNature in order to be eligible for reward points. Each quarter is themed, and after a member has achieved 200 points for acts related to a given topic, they are granted a budget badge for that quarter.

The overnight camp includes an award ceremony in which top achievers received theme-specific button badges. During their overnight stay, the kids took part in a variety of fun and instructive activities, earning them even more points. “Our connection with nature grows stronger when we are in nature,” said CapeNature CEO Dr Razeena Omar. “A deeper connection fosters an appreciation and value for nature and its preservation.” “We believe that interaction activities like this can catalyse good environmental action from these inspiring young youngsters, who will undoubtedly become future nature ambassadors.”

The CapeNature points system is not the only reason club members should join. To get their conservation adventure started, youngsters receive a free welcome box loaded with goodies like an indigenous tree seed and a Cubs Club button badge when they sign up. Cubs also get a 20% discount on a family holiday at participating CapeNature reserves on their birthday, which is good for six months. Signing up is free, and parents may do so by visiting CapeNature’s website. The CapeNature Cubs Club’s future ambitions include the addition of team or group sign-ups, as well as planned contact activities throughout the year. Parents may learn more about the club by emailing [email protected].