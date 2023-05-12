CapeNature sees surge in visitor numbers

Cape Town - Western Cape conservation entity, CapeNature, has been making waves in the tourism industry with its impressive visitor growth. The body has experienced an increase in tourism revenue over the last few years with a 20% year-on-year surge in revenue. The success of CapeNature's tourism revenue performance in the 2021/22 financial year has been remarkable, setting unprecedented records for the entity.

According to a recent statement from the entity, over the 2021/2022 financial year, the number of visitors to CapeNature reserves increased by a staggering 43%. “This increase in visitor numbers reflects the growing popularity of nature-based tourism, both in South Africa and around the world. Increasingly, people are seeking out experiences that allow them to connect with nature and to learn about the importance of biodiversity conservation,” the entity said. CapeNature links this increase in visitors to the vast range of services and offerings available at the reserves and protected areas under its watch.

The entity has also implemented a range of measures to minimise its environmental impact and promote sustainable tourism, such as reducing water and energy consumption, and working closely with local communities to ensure that tourism benefits are shared equitably. Picture: CapeNature In addition to these sustainability initiatives, CapeNature has also been investing in the development of new tourism products and experiences with the launch of new activities, such as additional hiking and mountain biking trails, viewing decks and abseiling.

The organisation listed its most popular locations as Kogelberg Nature Reserve, De Hoop Nature Reserve, Algeria, Cederberg Wilderness, Keurbooms Nature Reserve and Robberg Nature Reserve. CapeNature CEO, Dr Razeena Omar, said that “the growth in nature-based tourism is a win-win for both tourists and the environment. Tourism is a significant contributor to the South African economy and CapeNature's sustainable tourism practices ensure that the economic benefits of tourism are shared equitably and that local communities are involved in processes related to tourism development.” The entity has boasts numerous accolades and awards for its tourism offerings with the prestigious Cape Institute for Architects Award for Architecture and the Reignite Africa Award WTM Africa for the #NatureStaycation marketing campaign finalist awards being the most recent wins for the group.